Dhurandhar Actress Saumya Tandon's Indirect Dig At YRF & Sandeep Reddy Vanga Goes Viral: No Glamourous Heroines Singing Songs On Exotic Beaches:

Dhurandhar hit the big screens on December 5, and social media has been abuzz with discussions around the movie. The Ranveer Singh starrer is being compared with the previous spy movies like Pathaan, Ek Tha Tiger and War. Some social media users have also shared how the director Aditya Dhar has treated the female characters with respect and dignity, unlike Sandeep Reddy Vanga's films like Kabir Singh and Animal.

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) account, Saumya Tandon, who plays the role of Rahman Dakait's wife in the film, defended the movie after some netizens argued about the movie being misogynistic. Agreeing with a user who sided with the film, the Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress said, "Agreed. In the universe Dhurandhar is set in, with the societal norms the director chose to depict, it is a male-dominated world, yet the women are treated with dignity. They aren’t beaten, objectified, or shown as one of many wives, even though that society could have allowed it. It’s important to remember we’re dealing with a very different world."

Adding to the post, Saumya continued, “Sorry that the grain of this story doesn’t allow for glamorous heroines singing songs on exotic beaches, that may work for other scripts, but not in this one. That said, as an actor, I do hope I also get opportunities to be part of women-centric narratives.”



Saumya post comes in defence of Dhurandhar

Saumya's post comes as a reply of a social media user who critiqued Dhurandhar by saying, “Step 1: be a male actor in Bollywood who is known for being a soft-boy. Step 2: realize you are becoming irrelevant and your female audience is losing interest. Step 3: grow out your beard and hair to look like a mindless caveman with no hygiene so you can cater to the male audience. Step 4: star in a misogynistic movie as a manchild with 0 emotional intelligence and get thousands of fanboys and fanmen. Step 5: promote aggression and misogyny under the name of “masculinity” and earn crores of rupees while real men get influenced by your actions and go around doing real harm to women. But you don’t care cause you’re rich and have no ethics… Some more such examples : Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor.”



