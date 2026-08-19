Kacha Badam Fame Anjali Arora Heavily Trolled For Playing Sita In Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha; Netizens Say, 'Our Faith Is Not For Sale'

Anjali Arora, who rose to fame with Kacha Badam and Lock Upp, is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. She is all set to play the role of Mata Sita in the upcoming film Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha. The makers unveiled the teaser recently, and since then, the netizens have been criticising her casting. They even compared the teaser to Prabhas' Adipurush.

Anjali Arora trolled for playing Mata Sita

On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the teaser of Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha on Instagram that shows Dev Sharma as Lord Ram, Sheel Verma and Lakshman, Nirbhay Wadhwa as Lord Hanuman and Anjali Arora as Mata Sita. Among all, netizens didn't approve the casting of Anjali as Mata Sita and lashed out at the makers, calling it "offensive" and "pure mockery".

A user wrote, "Meet Anjali Arora, aka the “Kacha Badam Girl” famous for her adult videos and reels on Instagram. Now she’s playing Maa Sita in Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha. This is pure blasphemy against Hinduism. She has been part of multiple viral controversies… and now she’s being cast as Mata Sita. Don’t let these people destroy our sacred religion just for money. Our faith is not for sale."

Another wrote, "Anjali Arora was seen dancing in a nightclub in Thailand last year. All her fame is because of her vulgar reels. And now she is playing Maa Sita in Mahakavya Shri Ramayana Katha. Millions of simp men are the reason behind her success."

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A third user wrote, "My blood boils seriously, isn't this very offensive, how did the makers do this and she be acting in maa sita role, i don't usually get angry on films casting nd all, but this is pure mockery of our beliefs. Ban this shit.”

A user compared the film with Adipurush, "#adipurush is a legendary movie after this". Another wrote, "This looks worst than #Adipurush". A third user wrote, "Ladies and gentlemen, #Adipurush is no longer your roast material. Meet Mahakavya starring Dev Sharma and Anjali Arora."

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