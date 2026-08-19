Toxic Day 1 Advance Booking: Yash Starrer Surpasses ₹1.14 Crore Mark In USA, Eyes To Make Hat-Trick With Over ₹100 Crore Worldwide

Toxic Advance Booking Report: Yash is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated movie Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups later this month. Ahead of the release, the makers have opened the ticket window, but only in the USA. Seeing the sales, it seems the actor is set to make a new record at the box office not just in India but worldwide ahead of the release of Ramayana, starring Yash alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.

Toxic USA advance sales

According to Venky Box Office, the movie earned $121,258 across 589 shows spanning 204 locations. So far, Toxic has sold 5550 tickets in North America and is adding around $10,000 in sales every day.

Texas is leading the pre-sales chart with $47,000 from around 1984 tickets across 157 shows. California follows closely with $19,244 from 888 tickets. In the USA, the Telugu version is performing well in the pre-sales, followed by the Kannada version.

If everything goes well, Toxic could potentially earn over 100 crore worldwide on opening day, achieving a rare hat-trick of films with 100 crore-plus worldwide openings, especially ahead of the release of his magnum opus, Ramayana. This success would also allow him to break the record currently held by Prabhas, who is the sole holder of the hat-trick title for ₹100 crore openers.

Advertisement

All about Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. The film is shot simultaneously in English and Kannada. Toxic will also be released in dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, taking its world of action, thrill and larger-than-life storytelling to audiences across languages. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26.