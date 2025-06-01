Kahaani Actor Parambrata Chatterjee, Wife Piya Chatterjee Blessed With A Baby Boy

Kahaani actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay and his wife Piya have embraced parenthood for the first time after tying the knot in 2023. The couple announced their first pregnancy in a sweet social media post shared on Valentine's Day earlier this year. According to reports, the Bengali actor and director, also known for featuring in Bollywood movies like Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Pari and Kaun Pravin Tambe, has become a proud father to a baby boy.

Parambrata and Piya Chatterjee married in 20234 | Image: Instagram

Piya, a social worker, gave birth to the little one at a private hospital in Kolkata. The mother and the newborn are doing fine, according to a source close to the new parents. Talking about how he was looking forward to becoming a father soon, Parambrata had shared in an interview, "My father passed away when I was young. At that time, I never imagined marriage or parenthood, so we never had those conversations. My mother, though, always wanted me to settle down and have children."

Announcing their pregnancy back in Febuary this year, the parents-to-be shared in their coordinated post, "A bit late to the Valentine’s party... We were busy with this: 1. This is us 2. This is our eldest, Nina 3. Then last year came Bagha 4. Our bubble of love is growing: a human being will be joining the tribe soon! #2025 #babycomingsoon (sic)."

Parambrata is known for his role in Vidya Balan's Kahaani | Image: Instagram