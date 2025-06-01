Roadies XX Grand Finale Today: Who Is The Winner? Know When And Where To Watch Online, Prize Money, Finalists And More

Updated 1 June 2025 at 18:35 IST
Roadies XX Grand Finale: The gangs of Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, Rhea Chakraborty, Elvish Yadav and Gautam Gulati will face off in the finale of the 20th season of Roadies on June 1. Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar is representing Elvish in the finale after he double crossed his gang leader Gautam. Moreover, after doing his best in the semi-final task and defeating all others, Rohit also entered the grand finale in style and brought glory to gang Rhea. Neha is being represented by Rishabh, RD is playing for Gautam and Hartaaj will represent Prince's gang in the final task. As anticipation gears up for the finale episode of this exciting season of Roadies, filled with twists, tasks and turns, know all about the last episode here.
Rishabh Sachdev, Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, Hartaaj Singh Gill, Rohit Singh and RD Dedha have reached the finale of Roadies: Double Cross, hosted by Rannvijay Singha. One of them will be crowned the winner of Roadies XX.
This season, Roadies fought for their survival and completed many tasks and survived many voteouts to reach the finale of Double Cross season. The participants have not earned "prize money" from the tasks like earlier seasons. However, some have received goodies and hampers throughout the season. The prize money for Radies Double Cross will be releaved at the end of the grand finale. Over 30 contestants and five gang leaders have featured in the latest season of Roadies.
Roadies has aired over 40 episodes in its 20th season. The grand finale will air on June 1 and can be streamed on JioHotstar at 7 pm and on satellite TV on MTV India at the same time.
Published 1 June 2025 at 18:35 IST