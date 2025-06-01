Subham OTT Release Date: Skipped Samantha Ruth Pabhu's Production In Theatres? When And Where To Stream Online

Subham OTT Release Date: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's production house, Tralala Moving Pictures, launched in December 2023, released their first movie Subham earlier this year on May 9. The horror comedy with elements of social satire did not work at the box office, but the low-budget production did manage to find its audience. The viewership will rise further as it is all set to stream on OTT. JioHotstar announced Subham digital streaming date on its social media handles, writing, “This June 13th, katha aarambham on JioHotstar. Chacchina choodalsindhev (sic)."

Subham will stream on June 13, just after a month of its theatrical debut and an underwhelming run at the ticket window. Producer Samantha said her production house will aim to produce “content representative of new age expression and thought”. Making Subham seems to be walking the talk for the founder and Tollywood star of Super Deluxe and The Family Man fame.

Subham released theatrically on May 9 | Image: IMDb

Subham features a relatively new cast which includes Harshith Reddy, Gavireddy Srinivas, Charan Peri, Shriya Kontham, Shravani Lakshmi, Shalini Kondepudi and Vamshidhar Goud. It is directed by Praveen Kandregula.

"I loved the film’s concept and the quirky sensibility it’s made with and I knew this would make for a great first from Tralala Moving Pictures," Samantha had shared about Subham before the film's release. In the movie, the women of a small town start getting possessed while watching a melodramatic TV soap. Subham follows the story of three couples in these dynamics. It promises sharp gender commentary and jump scares in equal measures.

Subham is directed by Praveen Kandregula | Image: YouTube screengrab