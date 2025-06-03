Kajol Attends Uncle Rono Mukherjee's Prayer Meet With Sister Tanishaa Mukerji, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Ayan Mukerji And More | Photos

Director Rono Mukherjee, known for his films Haiwan (1977) and Tu Hi Meri Zindagi (1965), passed away on Wednesday (May 28) in Mumbai due to cardiac arrest. Rono was the uncle of renowned Bollywood actors Kajol and Rani Mukerji and the father of Sharbani, Siddharth, and Samrat Mukherjee. His funeral saw the Mukherjee-Samarth family coming together as a mark of strength and respect for the bereaved.

On Tuesday, the family hosted a prayer meet for Rono. Kajol, Tanishaa Mukerji, Ayan Mukerji, Jaya Bachchan, her daughter Shweta Bachchan, Salim Khan and more arrived to condole the family. The mood appeared sombre as visitors arrived to offer their final respects to the family. Kajol, who has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming supernatural horror film Maa, also took a break from work to be with her family. She was snapped at the doorsteps of the family home with some other family members.

Salim Khan and Tanisha Mukherjee at Rono Mukherjee's prayer meet | Image: Varinder Chawla

Rono's funeral took place last week at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium in Mumbai. His last rites were performed by his son, Samrat Mukherjee. Rono's death comes after the passing away of actor Deb Mukherjee, Ayan Mukerji's father, who died on March 14 this year. Deb Mukherjee's funeral was held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu on Friday at 4:00 pm.

