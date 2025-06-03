Vibhu Raghave Funera: Mohit Malik, Simple Kaul, Karan Veer Mehra, Aneri Vajani, Nakuul Mehta, Anjali Anand Break Down At Actor's Last Rites

Vibhu Raghave breathed his last on June 2 after a long battle with stage 4 colon cancer. His antim darshan and last rites took place in Mumbai on June 3. Heartbreaking visuals from the actor's funeral procession have surfaced on social media. Vibhu's co-actors, industry peers and friends, along with family, attended the last rites.

Nakuul Mehta, Karan Veer Mehra, Simple Kaul, Anjali Anand and others attend Vibhu Raghave's final rites

Members of the television fraternity rushed to be by the Vibhu family's side in the difficult times. Shararat fame Simple Kaul, who posted an appeal to raise funds for the actor's treatment, attended his last rites. She could be seen hugging the actor Karan Veer Mehra, who was also mourning the loss of Vibhu Raghave.

Aneri Vajani, who worked with Vibhu in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, was also spotted at his funeral procession. Anjali Anand, Abigail and dad-to-be Nakuul Mehta also arrived. Actor Mohit Malik and Adittie Malik could be seen crying inconsolably over the mortal remains of the deceased.



Also Read: TV Actor Vibhu Raghave Dies At 37 After Long Battle With Cancer

Hearbreaking visuals of Vibhu Raghave's mother and other family members from the last rites have also surfaced. Friends of the late actor could be seen consoling his mother.

Vibhu Raghave's death shocks industry