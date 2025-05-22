Why Kannadigas Are Rejecting Tamannaah Bhatia As The Brand Ambassador Of Mysore Sandal Soap | Explained

Tamannaah Bhatia's brand endorsement deal with the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), the state-owned manufacturer of the iconic Mysore Sandal Soap, has come under scrutiny. The deal, which would last for two years and two days, would reportedly fetch the actress ₹6.2 crore. However, many were quick to point out why a local Sandalwood celebrity or a Kannadiga was not picked as the brand ambassador for the product of the land.

Karnataka locals are rejecting Tamannaah as the face of Mysore Sandal Soap | Image: Instagram

Soon after news of Tamannaah’s appointment as the soap’s brand ambassador broke, pertinent questions related to local celebs being overlooked were raised online. “Is there a dearth of talent in Sandalwood?” asked one user, while others criticised the government for not promoting local artists for its locally sourced and produced items. Many even suggested names instead of Tamannaah, who could have been chosen as the brand ambassador of the Mysore Sandal Soap. With a 100-year legacy, Mysore Sandal offers a diverse range of products, featuring soap as its prime. The products are enriched with superior sandalwood oil.

The X handle of House Of Mysore Sandal also unveiled its first campaign featuring Tamannaah as the face of the Mysore Sandal Soap. "We're thrilled to welcome the iconic Ms Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) as the brand ambassador for Mysore Sandal Soap! A symbol of grace and versatility, Tamannaah perfectly mirrors the legacy, purity, and timeless appeal of our heritage brand (sic)," the caption read.

Tamannaah Bhatia has been roped in as the face of Mysore Sandal Soap | Image: X

An X user questioned, "When local Kannada young actresses like @AshikaRanganath could be taken as brand ambassador why appoint and promote Hindi ones (sic)." Another one wrote, "Many Kannada actresses itself were there why pay for an outsider."