Dragon Actress Kayadu Lohar Charged Lakhs For Attending 'Night Parties' Of Scam Accused?

Actress Kayadu Lohar, who rose to fame after starring in the Tamil hit film Dragon (2025) opposite Pradeep Ranganathan, has found herself in trouble after her name cropped up during an investigation linked to the TASMAC scam in Tamil Nadu.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is reportedly investigating Lohar's alleged financial association with individuals accused in the liquor scam. There is an ongoing money laundering probe against liquor retailer Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) over alleged corruption in the grant of wine shop licences. As per reports, Lohar was paid lakhs by the accused in the liquor scam to attend high-profile "night parties". These gatherings are being probed as possible fronts for money laundering and brokering.
Investigation into the scam has revealed financial trails that led to celebrities. Lohar’s name surfaced during the questioning of key suspects, but she has not yet been officially summoned by the authorities or charged in the matter. As per reports, officials confirmed that her financial transactions are being probed. Sources close to the investigation have also claimed that the hefty payments were made under the guise of "party appearances", which could uncover key aspects of the scam.
Even as reports of Lohar's association with the accused in the liquor scam have surfaced, there has been no official clarification from her behalf. She is a native of Tezpur, Assam, and began her career in showbiz by participating in beauty pageants. Her film debut was in the Kannada movie Mugilpete in 2021. She later ventured into Malayalam, Marathi, and Telugu cinema. In her most popular film, Dragon, Lohar plays Pallavi Parasuram, the fiancée, of D Ragavan aka Dragon, played by Pradeep Ranganathan. After a successful theatrical run, the movie is now streaming on Netflix. She has also signed on to feature in STR 49, starring Silambarasan.
