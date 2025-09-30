Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Faces CBFC Scrutiny, Kissing Scenes In Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Reduced By 60%: Report

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will hit the big screens on October 2. The film, produced by Dharma, features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles. Set against the backdrop of an Indian wedding, the movie makers faced Central Board of Film Certification scrutiny before release.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari goes through minor edits from CBFC

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) have recently earned a reputation for using its scissors to chop pivotal scenes from movies. However, the film board has not been too hard on Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the board has passed the film with just two cuts.

As per the publication, the word ‘guard’ has been muted from wherever it occurs in the movie. The examining committee has further asked the makers to reduce the ‘lip lock’ scenes by 60%. Additionally, the makers have also been asked to add the anti-alcohol statement.



