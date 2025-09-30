Updated 30 September 2025 at 13:52 IST
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Faces CBFC Scrutiny, Kissing Scenes In Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Reduced By 60%: Report
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will hit the big screens on October 2. Ahead of the release, the Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra starrer faced CBFC scrutiny.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will hit the big screens on October 2. The film, produced by Dharma, features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles. Set against the backdrop of an Indian wedding, the movie makers faced Central Board of Film Certification scrutiny before release.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari goes through minor edits from CBFC
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) have recently earned a reputation for using its scissors to chop pivotal scenes from movies. However, the film board has not been too hard on Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the board has passed the film with just two cuts.
As per the publication, the word ‘guard’ has been muted from wherever it occurs in the movie. The examining committee has further asked the makers to reduce the ‘lip lock’ scenes by 60%. Additionally, the makers have also been asked to add the anti-alcohol statement.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari sets the stage for quintessential Bollywood romcom
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is centred around a festive ‘shaadi setup’. Dubbed as a family entertainer, the movie stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul. The romantic drama revolves around the central character, a mischievous, Sunny (Varun Dhawan), who cahoots with Tulsi (Janhvi) to break up Ananya and Vikram, their respective exes, who are now getting married to each other. Amidst this, a complex love triangle unfolds: while Sunny tries to win Tulsi’s heart, Ananya harbours feelings for Sunny, and Vikram desires Tulsi but is also drawn to Ananya. The cast of the film has been extensively promoting it and the trailer, teaser received a positive response on social media. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will clash at the box office with Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1.
