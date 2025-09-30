Watch: Shreya Ghoshal Motivates Players, Croons Piyu Bole With Them Ahead Of India vs Sri Lanka Women's World Cup Opening Ceremony

The ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, will commence today, September 30. The opening ceremony of the match will be held at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Shreya Ghoshal is scheduled to perform mid-innings at the ceremony. Ahead of the clash, the singer visited the players in the dressing room.

The official account of the BCCI women shared the video of Shreya Ghoshal arriving in the dressing room of the Indian cricket team. Dressed in a brown tracksuit, the singer motivated the players and wished them luck for the match. The group also rejoiced by crooning to Shreya Ghoshal's famous song, Piyu Bole. Sharing photos and videos, the team captioned the post, “Starting our campaign with melodious vibes. When Shreya Ghoshal visited the #TeamIndia dressing room.” The singer also sang the official ODI World Cup anthem, Bring It Home. Interacting with the players, she shared, "I'm praying for your victory. The entire country is rooting for your victory."

Shreya Ghoshal to pay tribute to Zubeen Garg

In another video from the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Shreya Ghoshal could be seen rehearsing her performance, seemingly for the opening ceremony. In the video, she could be heard singing the famous Mayabini by the recently departed legendary Assamese singer, Zubeen Garg. Videos of her from the ground are doing the rounds on social media. Reports suggest that she will pay a tribute to Zubeen Garg.



Also Read: Zubeen's Manager Breaks Silence After SIT Raid: Allegations Are False

Shreya Ghoshal and others to enthral the audience at the opening ceremony