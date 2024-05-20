Advertisement

Kajol has a busy year as she is shooting for films back to back. After wrapping Do Patti, the actress has wrapped up her next movie Maa, Vishal Furia. Director Vishal, known for his films like Chhorii, penned a long note sharing his experience working with veteran actress. He also thanked Ajay Devgn for producing the movie. Maa is a horror flick.

Vishal Furia announces the wrap of Maa

Taking to his Instagram handle, the director shared the photo posing with Kajol. He is holding a clapboard which reads, "It's a wrap". In the caption, he penned a long note pouring his heart out about how he embarked on this project and Ajay and Kajol coming on board. He said Maa came as a gift to him, and he will be indebted to filmmaker Luv Ranjan. Explaining the reason, he added that Ranjan introduced and recommended him to Ajay Devgn's production house.

Opening up about his experience meeting and discussing the project with Ajay, he said, "I cannot emphasize enough on the fact at how amazing it has been to have a script and world-building discussions of "Maa" with Mr. Ajay Devgn. For a Superstar of his stature, to possess such knowledge and expertise on genre treatment was astonishing and highly motivating." He added that the actor's wisdom as a producer empowers a young filmmaker like him to stretch beyond the limits of Bollywood.

(Vishal with Kajol | Image: Instagram)

I can proudly say that I have the honour of directing those eyes: Vishal Furia about Kajol

Toward the end of his note, he opened up about his experience working with Kajol and said the modesty and humility of the star is such that even after 3 decades still seems unaware of her superpowers. He revealed that at first, he was "very nervous" with the responsibility of transitioning Kajol, a "Superstar of romance" to the horror genre. "But from day one, the ease with which she just jumped genres made the job smooth for me. Her eyes portrayed fear, scare, shock and horror with the same believability that she portrays emotions. I can proudly say that I have the honour of directing those eyes that speak volumes but this time spoke volumes of horror," he added.

He thanked Kajol for being kind and patient with a young ambitious filmmaker like him and for making his creative path "so easy every day on a set which demanded sweat and blood" from her. This is the first time Kajol will be starring in the horror genre.

Soon after he dropped the post, Kajol immediately replied in the comment section, "An honest delight working with you! And the rest on patchwork."

The director is yet to unveil more details about horror flick Maa.