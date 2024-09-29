Published 15:41 IST, September 29th 2024
Kalki Koechlin Says Past Polyamorous Relationship Was A 'Different Period In Her Life'
Kalki Koechlin shared various details about her personal life including her thoughts on monogamy and polyamory, saying that both involve strict boundaries.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A Different Period: Kalki On Past Polyamorous Relationship | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
15:41 IST, September 29th 2024