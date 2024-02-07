Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister LK Advani will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award. While the wishes poured in for the veteran politician from across the country, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut also extended good wishes to LK Advani.

Kangana Ranaut on LK Advani's Bharat Ratna honour

Kangana took to her Instagram stories and shared a news article about LK Advani getting awarded with the Bharat Ratna. In the caption, the actress wrote, “Congratulations to Advani ji so well deserved.”

She went on to laud PM Modi for deciding to honour LK Advani with the highest civilian award. Kangana added, “The most admirable aspect of Modi ji's personality is his ability to admire other's worth... his high moral values have elevated him to almost a Godly status in this nation and as well as across the world, Jai Shri Ram.”

Advertisement

Actor Anupam Kher also sent his heartfelt congratulations to the BJP leader on his X handle.

Advertisement

Chiranjeevi also posted a note on his X handle congratulating LK Advani.

Advertisement

‘Bharat Ratna’ is undoubtedly a greatly deserving honour to Shri LK Advani ji. He is one of the most distinguished statesmen our country has ever seen. His contribution to nation building since Pre Independence era and over several decades is invaluable. Stalwarts such as Advani… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 3, 2024

LK Advani’s contribution to India

LK Advani is the BJP’s longest-serving president, who is credited with crafting the party’s rise through the 90s when it came to power for the first time with Atal Bihari Vajpayee heading coalition governments. Advani’s parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary and full of rich insights, said PM Modi.

Last month, the government named the late Karpoori Thakur, a socialist stalwart and former Bihar chief minister, for the highest honour. If the recognition for Thakur years after he passed away in 1988 was seen by many political experts as part of the BJP’s push to deepen its roots among the economically backward classes (EBC), a category from which he came from, the honour for Advani is being seen as an ode to his instrumental role in shaping the party’s core ideology which has come to dominate the country’s politics under Modi.

Advertisement

(with inputs from PTI)