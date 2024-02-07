English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 15:30 IST

Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Chiranjeevi Congratulate BJP Leader LK Advani On Receiving Bharat Ratna

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories and shared a news article about LK Advani getting awarded with the Bharat Ratna.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kangana Ranaut and Chiranjeevi
Kangana Ranaut and Chiranjeevi | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister LK Advani will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award. While the wishes poured in for the veteran politician from across the country, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut also extended good wishes to LK Advani. 

Kangana Ranaut on LK Advani's Bharat Ratna honour 

Kangana took to her Instagram stories and shared a news article about LK Advani getting awarded with the Bharat Ratna. In the caption, the actress wrote, “Congratulations to Advani ji so well deserved.”

She went on to laud PM Modi for deciding to honour LK Advani with the highest civilian award. Kangana added, “The most admirable aspect of Modi ji's personality is his ability to admire other's worth... his high moral values have elevated him to almost a Godly status in this nation and as well as across the world, Jai Shri Ram.” 

Advertisement

 

Actor Anupam Kher also sent his heartfelt congratulations to the BJP leader on his X handle. 

Advertisement

Chiranjeevi also posted a note on his X handle congratulating LK Advani.  

Advertisement

LK Advani’s contribution to India 

LK Advani is the BJP’s longest-serving president, who is credited with crafting the party’s rise through the 90s when it came to power for the first time with Atal Bihari Vajpayee heading coalition governments. Advani’s parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary and full of rich insights, said PM Modi. 

Last month, the government named the late Karpoori Thakur, a socialist stalwart and former Bihar chief minister, for the highest honour. If the recognition for Thakur years after he passed away in 1988 was seen by many political experts as part of the BJP’s push to deepen its roots among the economically backward classes (EBC), a category from which he came from, the honour for Advani is being seen as an ode to his instrumental role in shaping the party’s core ideology which has come to dominate the country’s politics under Modi.

Advertisement

(with inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 15:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

9 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

15 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

15 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

15 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

18 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

18 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 2-year-old Who Fell Into Borewell in Gujarat's Jamnagar, Rescued

    India News35 minutes ago

  2. Ricky Ponting gives the nod to Washington Freedom's coaching offer

    Sports an hour ago

  3. Esha Deol-Bharat's Relationship Timeline In Photos

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  4. Movies To Celebrate Singlehood This V-Day

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  5. Bollywood Celebs Hop On 'Me At 21' Trend

    Galleries5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement