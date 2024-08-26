Published 18:49 IST, August 26th 2024
Kangana Ranaut Death Threat: Ajaz Khan, Sikh Influencers Warn Actress Before Emergency Release
Kangana Ranaut Death Threat: The actress took to her social media account to request Maharashtra, Punjab & Himachal Pradesh to take action against the accused.
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kangana Ranaut will play the lead role in Emergency which will hit the big screen on September 6. | Image: Instagram
18:49 IST, August 26th 2024