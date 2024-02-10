Advertisement

More about Yami and Aditya's Article 370

Notably, in December last year, the Supreme Court had upheld the abrogation of Article 370 by Parliament on August 5, 2019. The film's trailer, which also has as Priyamani of 'Family Man 2' fame, offers glimpses of how Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated in response to the dire situation of Kashmir.

The trailer showcases Yami's character reflecting on the state of Kashmir, pained by the events in the region. The viewers are soon thrown into the action set-piece consisting of blasts and violence and separatists making inflammatory speeches.

Priyamani essays the role of an officer with the PMO; the trailer shows Yami's character being appointed by the NIA to round up potential threats in the Valley in order to ensure there's no trouble after the Act of Parliament. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, the film is slated to release on February 23.