Updated February 10th, 2024 at 00:59 IST
Kangana Ranaut Reveals Her Favourite Bollywood Couple; Hint - They Recently Announced Pregnancy
Actress Kangana Ranaut took to her X handle and revealed who's her favourite Bollywood couple.
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Actress Kangana Ranaut took to her X handle and revealed who's her favourite Bollywood couple. Here's what she wrote:-
More about Yami and Aditya's Article 370
Notably, in December last year, the Supreme Court had upheld the abrogation of Article 370 by Parliament on August 5, 2019. The film's trailer, which also has as Priyamani of 'Family Man 2' fame, offers glimpses of how Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated in response to the dire situation of Kashmir.
Advertisement
The trailer showcases Yami's character reflecting on the state of Kashmir, pained by the events in the region. The viewers are soon thrown into the action set-piece consisting of blasts and violence and separatists making inflammatory speeches.
Priyamani essays the role of an officer with the PMO; the trailer shows Yami's character being appointed by the NIA to round up potential threats in the Valley in order to ensure there's no trouble after the Act of Parliament. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, the film is slated to release on February 23.
Advertisement
Published February 9th, 2024 at 23:50 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
How much Rishi Sunak paid in tax?Economy News29 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.