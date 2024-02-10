Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 00:59 IST

Kangana Ranaut Reveals Her Favourite Bollywood Couple; Hint - They Recently Announced Pregnancy

Actress Kangana Ranaut took to her X handle and revealed who's her favourite Bollywood couple.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut | Image:kanganaranaut instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Actress Kangana Ranaut took to her X handle and revealed who's her favourite Bollywood couple. Here's what she wrote:-

More about Yami and Aditya's Article 370

Notably, in December last year, the Supreme Court had upheld the abrogation of Article 370 by Parliament on August 5, 2019. The film's trailer, which also has as Priyamani of 'Family Man 2' fame, offers glimpses of how Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated in response to the dire situation of Kashmir.

Advertisement

The trailer showcases Yami's character reflecting on the state of Kashmir, pained by the events in the region. The viewers are soon thrown into the action set-piece consisting of blasts and violence and separatists making inflammatory speeches.

Priyamani essays the role of an officer with the PMO; the trailer shows Yami's character being appointed by the NIA to round up potential threats in the Valley in order to ensure there's no trouble after the Act of Parliament. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, the film is slated to release on February 23.

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 23:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

9 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

9 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

10 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

10 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

10 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

12 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

13 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

13 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

13 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

14 hours ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

17 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

18 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

18 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

18 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

18 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WWE SmackDown Results: Explosive action unfolds in Charlotte

    Sports 24 minutes ago

  2. How much Rishi Sunak paid in tax?

    Economy News29 minutes ago

  3. 41-Year-Old Indian-Origin Techie Dies After Being Assaulted on US Street

    World30 minutes ago

  4. Haldwani Violence: 7 Magistrates Deployed, Area Divided in 5 Super Zones

    India News32 minutes ago

  5. Eagle Box Office: Ravi Teja’s Film Fails To Impress On Opening Day

    Entertainment32 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement