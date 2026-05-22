Kangana Ranaut Rubbishes Marriage Rumours After 'Mangalsutra, Sindoor' Look Goes Viral: Not Someone Who Will Get Secretly Married

On May 22, a video of Kangana Ranaut from the streets of Mumbai went viral online. In the clips, the actress was seen dressed in a powder pink co-ord set while she made her way to her car. However, what caught the attention of social media users was a mangalsutra in her neck and sindoor in her hairline. Without any clarification, netizens assumed that the Queen actress had secretly got hitched. Hours later, Kangana took to her Instagram account to set the record straight on her viral look.

Did Kangana Ranaut get secretly married?

Hours after her video went viral, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories to share a detailed clarification behind her look. The actress made it amply clear that she is not married and was simply shooting for a project in the city, for which she was dressed up as a married woman. Addressing the controversy, Kangana wrote, “I am filming in and around the city every single day, some one clicked this random picture with character make up and now I am getting so many phone calls, but what is the big deal about the married woman look ? Actors play all kinds of roles, I won't marry secretly I promise."

A screengrab of Kangana Ranaut's post | Image: Instagram

The 40-year-old actress clarified that she will let her fans know if she ever plans to get married. Kangana laughed off the speculations which had left he fans shocked earlier. Before issuing the clarification, the actress also penned a note for people complaining about the challenges of summer.



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A screengrab of Kangana Ranaut's post | Image: Instagram





Taking an optimist view towards the intense heatwave she said, “News anchors from their AC studios are complaining about the temperature and heat wave outside, what about those like us who are filming outdoors with loads of added lights and enclosed spaces, ha ha stop complaining guys, life is great for as long as it's challenging you feel alive if it's easy and predictable it's like death, happy summer.” Both notes by Kangana Ranaut are now viral online.

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