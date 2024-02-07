English
Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 16:37 IST

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Teaser Out, Indira Gandhi Biopic To Clash With Kartik's Chandu Champion

Kangana Ranaut, earlier in the day, announced the release of her film Emergency. Releasing on June 14, it will clash with Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Emergency
Emergency | Image:Instagram/kanganaranaut
Actress Kangana Ranaut who was last seen in Tejas is now gearing up for the release of her political drama Emergency where she will be playing India's first female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. Initially scheduled for November 24, 2023, the film will now hit cinemas on June 14, 2024, coinciding with the Eid-al-Adha release of Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion.

Kangana drops a new teaser of Emergency

Having shared the first look poster on January 23, Kangana took to Instagram and dropped a new glimpse into the 1970s Emergency through a video. The footage delves into the violent events of that era including riots and bloodshed. In a powerful statement defending her character as Prime Minister, Kangana wrote in her caption, “Mujhe mere desh ko protect karne se koi nahi rok sakta. Kyunki India is Indira and Indira Is India” (No one can stop me from protecting my country because India is Indira, and Indira is India).

More about the Emergency

The Emergency invoked under Article 352 of the Constitution by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, lasted from June 25, 1975, to March 21, 1977. This period marked by the suspension of civil liberties and the cancellation of elections, witnessed significant human rights violations and extensive bloodshed due to riots.

Emergency also features Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman and Shreyas Talpade, among others. Kangana while talking about the film's importance in a previous statement shared that it was one of the darkest chapters in Indian history that young India needs to know.

She further said, “It is a crucial story and I want to thank my super-talented actors like late Satish ji, Anupam ji, Shreyas, Mahima, and Milind for embarking on this creative journey together. I am excited to bring this extraordinary episode from India’s history to the big screen!”

It would be interesting to see how Kangana escalates her clash with her friend Kartik whom she often praises on social media.

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 16:37 IST

