Kangana Ranaut has claimed that popular film personalities use the dark web to gain unauthorised access to people's WhatsApp and emails. Kangana also revealed shocking details about the entertainment industry in response to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's final set of recommendations to make caller identification (caller ID) a default feature across domestic telecommunications networks.

Kangana makes shocking allegation about Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle to pen a long note on people from Bollywood using dark web. Without name-dropping anyone in her Instagram story, Kangana wrote, "Centre should do something about the dark web as well. Many popular film personalities are hooked on to it, not just consuming illegal stuff from there but also hacking in to everyone’s communications like WhatsApp and mails. Many big names will be exposed if they crack them down."

Kangana Ranaut's past allegations

Back in July 2023, Kangana Ranaut had claimed that her accounts were hacked by the "film mafia." Kangana also claimed that the film mafia has always engaged in criminal activities after learning that someone was scamming others and hacking their accounts by pretending to be her representative.

"Film mafia has always indulged in criminal activities, this superstar who I dated later claimed that I was dating his imposter. He used to use different numbers and accounts to chat with me, he also hacked my account and operated in a shady way I thought he was going through a divorce but later I found out that had nothing to do with the shady behaviour," Kangana Ranaut said.

Kangana once hinted in February 2023 that she was being spied on by a well-known actor. The actress had stated that photographers were being tipped off about her whereabouts, and she even said that her personal and professional information was being leaked.