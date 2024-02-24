Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 11:54 IST

Kangana Ranaut Says Film Personalities Are Hooked On To Dark Web: Big Names Will Get Exposed If...

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle to pen a long note on people from Bollywood using dark web. However, she did not take any names.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut | Image:Kangana Ranaut/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut has claimed that popular film personalities use the dark web to gain unauthorised access to people's WhatsApp and emails. Kangana also revealed shocking details about the entertainment industry in response to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's final set of recommendations to make caller identification (caller ID) a default feature across domestic telecommunications networks.

Kangana makes shocking allegation about Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle to pen a long note on people from Bollywood using dark web. Without name-dropping anyone in her Instagram story, Kangana wrote, "Centre should do something about the dark web as well. Many popular film personalities are hooked on to it, not just consuming illegal stuff from there but also hacking in to everyone’s communications like WhatsApp and mails. Many big names will be exposed if they crack them down."

Kangana Ranaut's post | Image: Instagram

 

Kangana Ranaut's past allegations

Back in July 2023, Kangana Ranaut had claimed that her accounts were hacked by the "film mafia." Kangana also claimed that the film mafia has always engaged in criminal activities after learning that someone was scamming others and hacking their accounts by pretending to be her representative.

Advertisement

"Film mafia has always indulged in criminal activities, this superstar who I dated later claimed that I was dating his imposter. He used to use different numbers and accounts to chat with me, he also hacked my account and operated in a shady way I thought he was going through a divorce but later I found out that had nothing to do with the shady behaviour," Kangana Ranaut said.

Advertisement

Kangana once hinted in February 2023 that she was being spied on by a well-known actor. The actress had stated that photographers were being tipped off about her whereabouts, and she even said that her personal and professional information was being leaked.

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 11:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

an hour ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

an hour ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

11 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

11 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

12 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Turns 90s Heroine

12 hours ago
pm modi

PM Modi Uses VR

15 hours ago
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar On China

16 hours ago
Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

18 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

19 hours ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

19 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

20 hours ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

20 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

21 hours ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

21 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: NHRC Team in Sandeshkhali For Second Consecutive Day

    India News4 minutes ago

  2. Aditi Rao Shares BTS From Hiramandi On Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Birthday

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  3. Kangana Ranaut Says Film Personalities Are Hooked On To Dark Web

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  4. India vs England 4th Test Day 2 Live Updates: IND eye to gain momentum

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  5. J&K Govt Gears Up for Major Civil-Police Reshuffle

    Lok Sabha Elections11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo