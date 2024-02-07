Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 13:09 IST

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta: Kangana Ranaut Performs Seva At Ayodhya’s Hanuman Garhi Temple

Kangana Ranaut arrived in Ayodhya on January 20. The actress will partake in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in the holy city on January 22.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut partakes in claen-up drive and performs Hanuman yagya at Ayodhya | Image:ANI, Kangana Ranaut/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Kangana Ranaut arrived in Ayodhya on January 20, two days ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The actress is among the several celebrities who have been invited to the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony on January 22. A day before the historic event, the actress partook in a Hanuman yagya in the Hanuman Garhi mandir. The Queen actress took to her social media account to share photos from the ceremony. 

 Kangana Ranaut partakes in cleanliness drive at Hanuman Garhi temple 

On January 21, Kangana Ranaut visited the Hanuman Garhi temple to seek blessings from the almighty and participate in the clean-up drive. In a video now going viral on social media, the actress can be seen sweeping the floor of the Hanuman Garhi. She was accompanied by her sister Rangoli Chandel during her visit. 

The Hanumangarhi Temple, situated in the heart of Ayodhya, holds a significant place in Hindu mythology and stands as proof of the unwavering devotion of Lord Hanuman towards Lord Ram. The locals firmly believe that Lord Rama only grants your wishes if you visit and pray to His loyal companion Lord Hanuman at this temple. Speaking to the media, the Queen actress stated that she wanted to offer her seva to the Lord which is why she chose to partake in the clean-up drive. The actress told ANI, “We want to motivate people through our cleanliness drive...With the beautification in the city, Ayodhya is looking really beautiful…”

Kangana Ranaut says Ayodhya feels like ‘Dev Lok’ 

Kangana also added that the entire city of Ayodhya has been decked up with flowers and is decorated like a ‘bride’. She added, “Ayodhya has been decorated like a bride. Bhajans and Yagya are being organised at several places. It feels like we have reached 'Dev Lok'...We cannot say anything about those who do not want to come...It feels really good to be in Ayodhya right now…” 

On Janaury 21, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures from the Hanuman yagya she performed in Ayodhya ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony. She shared the photo with the caption, “आओ मेरे राम । आज परमपूजनीय श्री रामभद्राचार्य जी से भेंट हुई, उनका आशीर्वाद लिया। उनके द्वारा आयोजित शास्त्रवत् सामूहिक हनुमान जी यज्ञ में भाग लिया। अयोध्या धाम में श्री राम के स्वागत में सब राममयी हैं। कल अयोध्या के राजा लम्बे वनवास के बाद अपने घर आ रहे हैं । आओ मेरे राम, आओ मेरे राम.” 

Losely translated, the actress means, “Come my Ram. Today I met the most revered Shri Rambhadracharya, took his blessings. Participated in the Shastravat Collective Hanuman Ji Yagna organized by him. Everyone is Rammayi in welcoming Shri Ram in Ayodhya Dham. Tomorrow the king of Ayodhya is coming home after a long exile. Come my Ram, come my Ram”

 

Published January 21st, 2024 at 12:29 IST

