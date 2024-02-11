Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 22:43 IST

Kangana Ranaut Was Asked If She Has Plans To Become India's Prime Minister, Her Reply Goes Viral

Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming political drama Emergency, was asked if she has any plans to be Prime Minister of India.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut | Image:Kangana Ranaut/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut on Saturday unveiled the trailer of the Yaata Satyanarayana's film Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad. During the event, the actress was asked if she had any plans to become the Prime Minister of the country. The surprised actress, who will be essaying the role of PM in her next film Emergency, gave a witty reply.

Kangana Ranaut plans to be a Prime Minister of India?

After much delay, Kangana Ranaut announced the release date of the film which is June 14. The biographical historical drama is based on true events that unfolded in 1975. The chronicles incidents that took place under the leadership of Mrs Indira Gandhi. In the film, she will be portraying the titular role of Indira Gandhi.

Kangana Ranaut Twitter Ban Ends, She Posts "Film Industry Is So Crude"
(A file photo of Kangana Ranaut | Image: Instagram)

Responding to the question, Kangana said, "I just did a film called Emergency. After watching that movie, nobody will want me as the Prime Minister."

Advertisement
Emergency first look: Kangana Ranaut is unrecognisable as Indira Gandhi, watch | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
(A still from teaser | Image: Instagram)

When Kangana Ranaut opened up about her political plans

Last month in February, the 36-year-old actress stated that she was not a political person but someone with political ideologies. Taking to her X handle, the actress wrote, "I am a sensitive and sensible person, not a political person. I was asked to join politics many times, I didn’t."

Advertisement
Kangana Ranaut recalls the time when her parents gave her a 'tight slap' when she 'misbehaved': 'Papa pulled out money from his business…' | Bollywood News - The Indian Express
(A file photo of Kangana Ranaut | Image: Instagram)

However, later that year, Ranaut expressed her desire to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. When reporters asked her whether she would contest in the next Lok Sabha elections, she said, “Shri Krishna ki kripa rahi to ladenge (If Lord Krishna blesses, I will fight).”

Emergency was earlier slated to release on November 24, 2023, but will now have a global release on June 14, 2024. Bankrolled by Ranaut herself, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Ashok Chhabra, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles roles.

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 22:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

6 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

7 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

7 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

7 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

7 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

11 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

12 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

12 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

12 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

12 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

12 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

12 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

12 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

13 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

a day ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan Elections: ECP Orders Fresh Polling in Multiple Areas

    World5 hours ago

  2. How To Strike The Perfect Balance Between An Oily And Flaky Scalp

    Galleries5 hours ago

  3. 8 Women File Rape Cases Against Sirohi Municipal Council Chairman

    India News5 hours ago

  4. The Nun 2, Bhediya, Mama: Horror Movies To Watch On Jio Cinema

    Galleries5 hours ago

  5. Kartik Aaryan's Fan Cycles All The Way From Jhansi To Meet Actor

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement