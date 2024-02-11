Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut on Saturday unveiled the trailer of the Yaata Satyanarayana's film Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad. During the event, the actress was asked if she had any plans to become the Prime Minister of the country. The surprised actress, who will be essaying the role of PM in her next film Emergency, gave a witty reply.

Kangana Ranaut plans to be a Prime Minister of India?

After much delay, Kangana Ranaut announced the release date of the film which is June 14. The biographical historical drama is based on true events that unfolded in 1975. The chronicles incidents that took place under the leadership of Mrs Indira Gandhi. In the film, she will be portraying the titular role of Indira Gandhi.

(A file photo of Kangana Ranaut | Image: Instagram)

Responding to the question, Kangana said, "I just did a film called Emergency. After watching that movie, nobody will want me as the Prime Minister."

Advertisement

(A still from teaser | Image: Instagram)

When Kangana Ranaut opened up about her political plans

Last month in February, the 36-year-old actress stated that she was not a political person but someone with political ideologies. Taking to her X handle, the actress wrote, "I am a sensitive and sensible person, not a political person. I was asked to join politics many times, I didn’t."

Advertisement

(A file photo of Kangana Ranaut | Image: Instagram)

However, later that year, Ranaut expressed her desire to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. When reporters asked her whether she would contest in the next Lok Sabha elections, she said, “Shri Krishna ki kripa rahi to ladenge (If Lord Krishna blesses, I will fight).”

Emergency was earlier slated to release on November 24, 2023, but will now have a global release on June 14, 2024. Bankrolled by Ranaut herself, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Ashok Chhabra, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles roles.