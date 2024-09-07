sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:52 IST, September 7th 2024

Karan Aujla Attacked During Live Performance In London, Tauba Tauba Singer Stops Show Midway

Karan Aujla Attacked: The Tauba Tauba singer was performing live in London when a fan attending the concert threw a shoe at him, prompting him to stop the show.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
attack on famous punjabi singer karan aujla during live concert
A fan thronged a shoe on Karan Aujla during his live performance in London. | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
