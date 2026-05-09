Kareena Effect! Saif Ali Khan's 'Main Apna Favourite Hoon' Moment From Film Event Goes Viral | Watch

For years now, the internet has been dissecting Kareena Kapoor's public behaviour after her marriage to Saif Ali Khan and discussing how the relationship with the Nawab of Pataudi has brought about positive changes in the actress's demeanour. However, recently, a video of the Salaam Namaste actor proved that his wife, Kareena Kapoor, has also had a significant impact on him.

Saif Ali Khan's viral moment from Kartavya trailer launch

The trailer of Red Chillies Entertainment production Kartavya was unveiled in Mumbai on Thursday. Several moments of the cast and crew of the film from the event surfaced online. However, what caught the attention of social media users was a video of Saif Ali Khan from his entry at the venue.

The Adipurush actor entered the trailer launch venue in high spirits, doing a little dance. He donned a crisp white shirt and teamed it with an olive green suit set for the trailer launch. After arriving at the premises, the first thing Saif Ali Khan did was famously adore his own look on the film's poster. The moment, what appeared to be him taking his own blessings, has left netizens in splits.

Social media users and fans of the actor were quick to point out that Saif Ali Khan's moment resonates with Kareena Kapoor's famous Jab We Met dialogue ‘main apni favourite hoon'. The video has sparked hilarious reactions on social media platforms.



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