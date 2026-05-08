Patriot Box Office Collection: Mammootty-Mohanlal Starrer Meets Unexpected Fate In India

Patriot Box Office Collection: Malayalam cinema stalwarts Mammootty and Mohanlal reunited for Mahesh Narayanan's spy thriller Patriot. The movie, released on May 1, was expected to set the box office on fire. Riding big on the anticipation surrounding it, Patriot registered the biggest opening for a Mollywood film this year. It collected over ₹10 crore in India on its release day. However, mixed reviews marred the film's run beyond the opening weekend.

Since the initial word of mouth for Patriot was not good, the collections were hit after day 1. Over the first weekend, the movie collected ₹21.65 crore at the domestic box office. The figures were good, but unexpectedly low for a movie with such big stars. As the first week began, Patriot suffered big time.

The collections declined heavily from Monday (May 4) onwards and continued on the downward trajectory till Friday (May 8). In four days, Patriot minted only ₹5.33 crore. In the first week, the collections stood at ₹26.98 crore. Since the day-wise figures at the box office have already gone below the ₹1 crore mark, there's not much steam left for the movie to survive at the ticket window. As far as the first week collections go, Patriot did not make it in the list of top 10 Malayalam movies.

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Patriot released on May 1 | Image: X

While the movie may not have fared as expected in India, its overseas biz paints a different picture. While it's not uncommon for Malayalam movies to collect more money from international territories, especially in the Gulf region, as compared to India, Patriot too has found more patronage among audiences abroad.

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