Kareena Kapoor-Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Daayra Locks Release Date, To Hit Theatres In September 2026

Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran have been busy shooting for their next film with director Meghna Gulzar. After making considerable buzz, the makers have finally offered a peek into the project and also announced the release date of the movie. The makers released a behind-the-scenes video from the film before beginning the promotional campaign.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

The video offers a first look at several moments from the film's production, including large-scale outdoor shoots, police vehicles, and night sequences. It seems that Kareena and Prithviraj will be portraying the role of police officers as they were seen dressed as them. The plot hints that they will be crossing the line to uncover the truth and solve the case. It revolves around a high-stakes investigation, with scenes hinting at crime, law enforcement and courtroom-style proceedings. While the makers have kept the plot under wraps, the newly released footage points to an intense narrative rooted in themes of justice and accountability.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor shared the teaser and captioned it as, "This one is for the books… Raw and unseen. A sneak peek behind the scenes of DAAYRA."

The film will hit the theatres on September 18.

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All about Daayra

Daarya is based on true events, exploring how a single disturbing act can trigger equal and opposite reactions, shaping public opinion and raising complex moral questions. The film delves into the grey areas of justice and truth, encouraging audiences to reflect rather than offering easy answers, as per the press release. The film marks the first collaboration of Kareena and Prithviraj on screen. Written by Yash Keswani, Sima Agarwal and Meghna Gulzar, the film is produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios.