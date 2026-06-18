Peddi: Makers Add 6 Minutes Of New Footage In Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer, Netizens Share Verdict

Buchi Babu Sana has been receiving backlash since he unveiled the trailer of Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. Netizens criticised him for objectifying Janhvi's character in the film. Following which, the filmmaker issued an apology and assured that he would redo the scenes. Well, he stood by his promise and has added around 6 minutes of new footage, removing scenes objectifying Janhvi in the film.

Peddi gets 6 minutes of new footage

The maker took to the movie's official X handle and announced that they have added 5 minutes 56 seconds of footage. “The #Peddi experience gets better (star-eyed emoji) 5 mins 56 seconds of new scenes will be added from tomorrow in theatres," read the caption.

During the press conference, Buchi Babu Sana said, "There are two or three more scenes of Achiyyamma that we’re adding to the film. After watching them, I’m sure the audience will connect even more to the character.”

Netizens react to newly added scenes

Soon after the edited version of Peddi was played in the theatres, movie buffs took to their official X handle to pen their review. A user wrote, "Added scenes worked out well 👍🏻Love ✅ Comedy ✅ Emotion ✅Worth re-watch in theaters."

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Another wrote, "The added Pelli Choopulu scenes are hilarious in the first half and emotionally effective in the second half. The market scene before the Chikri song adds a nice layer to the romance, while the new Janhvi Rao Ramesh Charan scenes provide better justification for Rao Ramesh’s actions and strengthen the emotional flow."

A third user wrote, "Orey entra idhi @BuchiBabuSana vallu edho amara pemikula valla expression chusthe deep love la undhi kani kalisindhe okka scene lo ichindhe oka dhikkumalina Explanation...! #Peddi (What is this Buchi Babu Sana? You’re portraying them as eternal lovers with their expressions showing deep love. But they just met in one scene, and you’ve given a silly explanation).”

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