sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Election Results | J&K Election Results | Haryana Election Results | Hurricane Milton | Mexican Mayor Murdered | RG Kar Case |

Published 22:12 IST, October 7th 2024

Kareena Kapoor Reveals She Asked Saif Ali Khan To Get Her Name Tattooed: If You Love Me...

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan fell in love with each other on the sets of Tashan. The duo married after about five years of staying in a relationship.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan | Image: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

22:12 IST, October 7th 2024