Updated February 10th, 2024 at 14:29 IST

Kareena Kapoor Says Jab We Met 'Never Gets Old', Posts Clip With Shahid Kapoor On Valentine's Week

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor headlined the 2007 romantic-comedy film Jab We Met, which will return to theatres in Valentine'e Week.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jab We Met
Jab We Met | Image:Twitter
Kareena Kapoor played the lead role in the 2007 film Jab We Met. Headlined by the actress and Shahid Kapoor, the film remains one of the most popular films for both actors. The rom-com has made a return in theatre for all the cine-goers who enjoy the genre. The actress took to her social media account to share a video from the film announcing the re-release. 

Kareena Kapoor channels her inner Geet 

On February 10, days before Valentine’s Day, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a montage from Jab We Met. The actress shared a video compiling all the iconic moments from the Imtiaz Ali directorial. The clip also featured her famous dialogue from the film, “Main Apni Favourite Hun”. 

Sharing the video on social media, the actress wrote in the caption, “Never gets old… by god♥️ #ValentinesFilmFestival”. For the unversed, the romantic comedy film is now running in theatres on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. The Kareena Kapoor-Shahid Kapoor film is a part of the Valentine Film Festival taking place from February 9 to February 15. Several romantic films, including Jab We Met, will be showcased at the festival. 

When Shahid Kapoor convinced Kareena Kapoor to join the cast of Jab We Met

At the time when Jab We Met was in the making, Kareena Kapoor Khan was going through a phase without any film projects. She had not worked in over a year and a half, primarily because she was being selective and turning down big film offers. Films were not aligning with her vision and desires for the kind of roles she wanted.

It was during this period of professional introspection that Imtiaz Ali approached Shahid Kapoor with the film's script. Both Shahid and Kareena were relatively new to Imtiaz, as he had just made his directorial debut with Socha Na Tha. Kareena confessed that she hadn't seen the film, but Shahid had. Shahid, who believed in the project, saw the potential in the characters and the script. He played a pivotal role in persuading Kareena to take up the role. She said, "I think Imtiaz called up Shahid and narrated the film. We didn’t even know Imtiaz because he had just made Socha Na Tha. I hadn’t seen the film, Shahid I think had seen the film.”

Published February 10th, 2024 at 14:29 IST

