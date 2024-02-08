Advertisement

LATEST UPDATE: Yash is gearing up for his next major project following the enormous success of the KGF series. Titled Toxic, this upcoming film, directed by Malayalam filmmaker Geethu Mohandas, is all set to commence production in the coming months. Several reports claiming that Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor may join Yash to make her Kannada debut in this pan-India venture, have been doing the rounds on the internet. Amid the speculations, Kareena's team reportedly released a statement, urging the media to refrain from premature conjecture regarding her next project and its star cast.

Kareena Kapoor reacts to actress' Kannada debut

Kareena Kapoor's statement emphasised the anticipation for an exciting announcement and urged everyone to await the official confirmation. The statement read, “There have been many speculations doing the rounds about Kareena Kapoor Khan's next film. While we understand the excitement and the anticipation, we request the media to refrain from premature conjecture about her next project and its star cast. Something very exciting is coming up very soon and we request everyone to wait for the official announcement. - Kareena Kapoor Khan team.”

(File photo of Kareena Kapoor Khan's team statement | Image: X)

Yash to romance two heroines in Toxic?

Yash's next project post KGF: Chapter 2 has been locked in. The actor has signed on for the Geetu Mohandas directorial Toxic. The film will reportedly star an ensemble cast with Yash romancing two heroines. As per a 123Telugu report, Shruti Haasan and Sai Pallavi have been brought on board for the film and will be starring opposite the KGF star. Though no official confirmation has been made about Haasan and Pallavi joining Yash for Toxic, the speculations surrounding the same have been immense. Separately, Shruthi Haasan is currently gearing up for the release of Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire on December 22. The actress holds a pivotal role in the Prashanth Neel directorial alongside Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Sai Pallavi on the other hand, will soon commence filming for the Chandoo Mondeti film, Thandel, opposite Naga Chaitanya. The film went on the floors in December last year and will hit the silver screens on April 10, 2025.



