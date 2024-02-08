English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 12:10 IST

BIG COMMENT/ Kareena Kapoor to make Kannada debut in Yash starrer Toxic? Actress responds

Yash will start shooting for his next film titled Toxic this year. A new update suggests Kareena Kapoor Khan will be making her debut opposite the KGF star.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kareena Kapoor
file photo of Kareena Kapoor-Yash | Image:Kareena Kapoor/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

LATEST UPDATE: Yash is gearing up for his next major project following the enormous success of the KGF series. Titled Toxic, this upcoming film, directed by Malayalam filmmaker Geethu Mohandas, is all set to commence production in the coming months. Several reports claiming that Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor may join Yash to make her Kannada debut in this pan-India venture, have been doing the rounds on the internet. Amid the speculations, Kareena's team reportedly released a statement, urging the media to refrain from premature conjecture regarding her next project and its star cast.

Kareena Kapoor reacts to actress' Kannada debut

Kareena Kapoor's statement emphasised the anticipation for an exciting announcement and urged everyone to await the official confirmation. The statement read, “There have been many speculations doing the rounds about Kareena Kapoor Khan's next film. While we understand the excitement and the anticipation, we request the media to refrain from premature conjecture about her next project and its star cast. Something very exciting is coming up very soon and we request everyone to wait for the official announcement. - Kareena Kapoor Khan team.”

(File photo of Kareena Kapoor Khan's team statement | Image: X)

Yash to romance two heroines in Toxic?

Yash's next project post KGF: Chapter 2 has been locked in. The actor has signed on for the Geetu Mohandas directorial Toxic. The film will reportedly star an ensemble cast with Yash romancing two heroines. As per a 123Telugu report, Shruti Haasan and Sai Pallavi have been brought on board for the film and will be starring opposite the KGF star. Though no official confirmation has been made about Haasan and Pallavi joining Yash for Toxic, the speculations surrounding the same have been immense. Separately, Shruthi Haasan is currently gearing up for the release of Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire on December 22. The actress holds a pivotal role in the Prashanth Neel directorial alongside Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Sai Pallavi on the other hand, will soon commence filming for the Chandoo Mondeti film, Thandel, opposite Naga Chaitanya. The film went on the floors in December last year and will hit the silver screens on April 10, 2025.


 

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 12:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos5 hours ago

  3. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries6 hours ago

  5. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement