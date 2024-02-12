Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Vidya Balan Attend Neha Dhupia’s Star-studded House Party

Advertisement

Neha Dhupia hosted a star-studded house party at her residence in Mumbai. The actress’s soiree was attended by several big-wigs of the industry. Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and several others were in attendance.

Neha Dhupia’s star-studded soirée

On February 11, actress Neha Dhupia hosted a Sunday night party. Kartik Aaryan arrived at the party in a blue shirt and off-white pants. He was accompanied by Riteish Deshmukh who donned a printed blue coloured shirt.

Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora and Bhumi Pednekar brought the glam to the party. Ananya donned a black, long noodle strap dress. Bhumi showed up in a long skirt paired with a satin shirt. Malaika kept her look chic by wearing a white shirt with black leather pants. Apart from them, Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Agasyta Nanda were also in attendance. Rumoured love birds Siddhant Chaturvedi-Navya Nanda also attended the event. Additionally, Saiyami Kher, Yuvraj Singh, Chunky Panday and his wife Bhavana Pandey, Maniesh Paul, Sunny Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor, and others were seen arriving at Neha Dhupia's house party.

If it wasn’t for OTT, then I would still be unemployed: Neha Dhupia

Reflecting on her career trajectory during a panel discussion at the Champions of Change conclave, Dhupia shared her perspective. She took a hiatus of two to three years when she dedicated her time to various aspects of life, including motherhood. Considering a shift to production, she acknowledged the challenges that come with it in the industry.

“If it wasn’t for OTT, then I would still be unemployed. All of last year, I did one feature film, and I love going to cinemas to watch films. At the same time, I did three other OTT shows, and they kept us happy and consumed,” she expressed, underlining the role played by digital platforms in sustaining her career.