Updated 11 September 2025 at 20:05 IST
Kartik Aaryan Pens An Emotional Note for His Deaf And Mute Fan Who Traveled From Varanasi To Meet Him
Kartik Aaryan shared a heartfelt moment with a deaf and mute fan who traveled from Varanasi to meet him, expressing gratitude for the pure love and affection. The emotional interaction highlights the actor's deep connection with fans and the power of genuine gestures.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Kartik Aaryan recently took to Instagram to share an emotional post after a heart-touching interaction with one of his fans. The fan, who is deaf and mute, traveled all the way from Varanasi to meet the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor and shared a light-hearted moment with him.
Talking about the interaction on his Instagram handle, Kartik wrote, “You couldn’t speak, but I could hear all your feelings through your priceless expressions.
You couldn’t hear, but I’m sure you could feel all my love towards you.
I must have done a lot of good karmas to receive such pure love and affection.
Thank you for traveling all the way from Varanasi just to make my day and make me feel so special. Always grateful”
The netizens, too, found the moment to be beautiful and flooded the post with comments. One user wrote, “This is what you've earned, Kartik. So many years of hard work and fanboying on Bollywood, and now you have your own fanboys with the sweetest gestures towards you.” While another commented, “You give so much love, Kartik… no wonder the universe keeps sending it back to you.”
On the work front, the actor was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Tripti Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit, which did wonders at the box office. He has also recently wrapped up the shoot for the romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with Ananya Panday, which is being directed by Sameer Vidwans and is supposed to hit the theatres a day before Valentine's Day, 2026.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 11 September 2025 at 20:05 IST