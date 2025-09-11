Kartik Aaryan Pens An Emotional Note for His Deaf And Mute Fan Who Traveled From Varanasi To Meet Him

Kartik Aaryan recently took to Instagram to share an emotional post after a heart-touching interaction with one of his fans. The fan, who is deaf and mute, traveled all the way from Varanasi to meet the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor and shared a light-hearted moment with him.

Talking about the interaction on his Instagram handle, Kartik wrote, “You couldn’t speak, but I could hear all your feelings through your priceless expressions.

You couldn’t hear, but I’m sure you could feel all my love towards you.

I must have done a lot of good karmas to receive such pure love and affection.

Thank you for traveling all the way from Varanasi just to make my day and make me feel so special. Always grateful”

The netizens, too, found the moment to be beautiful and flooded the post with comments. One user wrote, “This is what you've earned, Kartik. So many years of hard work and fanboying on Bollywood, and now you have your own fanboys with the sweetest gestures towards you.” While another commented, “You give so much love, Kartik… no wonder the universe keeps sending it back to you.”