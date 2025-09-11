The Bengal Files Vs The Kashmir Files Week 1 Collection: ₹100 Crore Then, ₹10 Crore Now, Vivek Agnihotri Fails To Recreate Box Office Magic

The Bengal Files Vs The Kashmir Files Week 1 Collection: Vivek Agnihotri has concluded his Files trilogy with the recently released The Bengal Files. The movie courted controversy over its subject matter and has been banned from release in West Bengal. The team has called it an "unofficial ban", with Federation Of Western Cine Employees (FWICE) also seeking clarity on the matter and questioning the theatre owners for blocking its exhibition in the state.

In the meantime, The Bengal Files' run in cinema halls is being compared with the blockbuster movie The Kashmir Files (2022). Between the two, Vivek also released The Vaccine War (2023), but that failed miserably at the box office, with ₹11 crore nett biz in India. The Bengal Files has concluded its first week run on Thursday (September 11) and it is eyeing a similar fate as The Vaccine War.

The Bengal Files Vs The Kashmir Files at box office

The Bengal Files has collected ₹10.65 crore in a week in India, according to early estimates. The movie released on September 5 alongside Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 and The Conjuring: Last Rites. While The Conjuring 4 and Baaghi 4 have minted ₹66 crore+ and ₹43 crore+ respectively in a week. The Bengal Files is currently lagging behind its screen competitors by a huge margin.

Vivek Agnihotri's ‘Files Trilogy’ consists of The Tashkent Files, The Kashmir Files and The Bengal Files | Image: IMDb

In contrast, The Kashmir Files had collected ₹97.3 crore nett in its opening week. The movie opened modestly at ₹3.5 crore but touched ₹20 crore single day biz in the first week after positive word of mouth spread. The lifetime collection of the movie stood at ₹252.25 crore in India and ₹341 crore worldwide. The Kashmir Files brings to screens dramatised versions of real stories that took place during the mass exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the valley in the 1990s.