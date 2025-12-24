Kartik Aaryan Reveals How 'Really Good' AI Duped Anurag Basu's Team During Casting

Kartik Aaryan is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, co-starring Ananya Panday. The romantic drama that reunites the lead pair after the 2019 release Pati Patni Aur Woh is all set to release on December 25 amid decent buzz during the holiday season. While it remains to be seen how the movie fares at the box office, Kartik, in a new interview, revealed an interesting aspect about his forthcoming release, and how AI fooled the team during casting process.

Kartik will next feature in Anurag Basu's musical and the fantasy action film Naagzilla | Image: X

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor shared that the team of Anurag Basu's romantic musical was on the lookout for the leading lady opposite him and the auditions were organised for months. The team had locked on the actress and continued to interact with her on Instagram. However, it turned out later that the Insta handle that Basu's team was seemingly conversing with regarding the movie opposite Kartik was an AI-operated handle. Although Kartik did not delve into the details, it appears as if the production was duped by AI generated images and believed them to be of a real woman.

Advertisement

Appearing on a podcast on Yuvaa, Kartik shared, "Cast kar rahe the ek film ke liye. Bahut time tak auditions chal rahe the. Instagram pe select ho gayi thi ek ladki aur ek mahine se we were getting in touch. Last mein pata chala AI thi woh. Poora account hi AI driven tha. Yeh real story hai bana nahi raha hoon. Yeh Basu sir ki film hai. Nobody knew but she was really good."

Kartik and Sreeleela have paired up for Anurag Basu's romantic musical | Image: X

Eventually, Basu's untitled film with Kartik cast Sreeleela in the lead role. This will mark her first Bollywood movie. The title and release date of Kartik-Sreeleela starrer is not yet confirmed. In media reports, it continues to be referred as Aashiqui 3.

