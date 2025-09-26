Katrina Kaif Gave Birth To Baby Boy: Internet Feels Sus After Actress' Late Pregnancy Announcement With Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on Tuesday announced that they are expecting their first child. They tied the knot in December 2021. Internet has been abuzz for a while regarding Kat's pregnancy rumours after she was spotted on a jetty ride with Vicky earlier this year. Her public appearances also became less frequent around this time, fueling further speculations. On September 23, the couple addressed all hearsay and confirmed that they were expecting their first child.

They also posted a photo in which Vicky is seen caressing his wife's baby bump. According to reports, the due date is in October or November. However, since the past few days, fan theories are going viral on social media, suggesting that the couple has already welcomed their child and will announce the birth at a later time.

Katrina married Vicky in December 2021 | Image: Instagram

Some social media users noticed that in the pregnancy announcement post, Vicky sports a beard. It was pointed out that the Chhaava actor, who is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, has been keeping a thick moustache only for a while and a clean shaven look. This gave rise to speculation that the picture that shows Katrina in a heavily pregnant state is not a recent one.

Katrina and Vicky announced their pregnancy on September 23 | Image: Instagram

Some netizens mentioned personal stories of new parents who announced the birth of their child 2-3 months after delivery for various reasons and further mentioned how Katrina and Vicky could be one of those couples given how secretive they have been with her pregnancy over the past few months. Some wished that Katrina has welcomed a baby boy. Meanwhile, there has been no update from VicKat or their families about the pregnancy or the delivery of the baby after the announcement post.