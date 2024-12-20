Katrina Kaif Gives Vicky Kaushal 'Gyaan' On Choreography: Bosco Martis' Quip On VicKat

Bollywood choreographer Bosco Martis attended Republic Media’s Sangam Summit 2024 on December 20. He spoke about the iconic Tauba Tauba hook step and how Vicky Kaushal caught up with the dance steps in no time.

Bosco Martis on Vicky Kaushal doing Tauba Tauba dance

Speaking at the Republic Media’s Sangam Summit 2024, Bosco Martis said, “When I Saw Vicky, Bohot jano ne Vicky ko aise dance karte huye nai dekha tha. (Many of them might not have seen Vicky dancing like this). So I think yeh revolution tha, Vicky Kaushal ke sath when I worked, I told him that you should make it your own step. (So, I think this was a revolution. When I worked with Vicky Kaushal, I told him to make it (Tauba Tauba step) your own).

When Bosco was asked, did Katrina Kaif train Vicky? He said, “Ho sakta hai. But, jab Vicky Kaushal ne dance kiya aur uske upar yeh step bohot hi achi tarah suit hua and I think it just became a revolution. (Might be. When Vicky Kaushal did dance on Tauba Tauba, it did suit him)."

Loading...

"100 per cent I think, when Vicky Kaushal must be rehearsing at home, toh usne correction karaya hi hoga. Because Katrina is his biggest teacher in terms of dancing, because dance moves kartey rahenge, definitely he will get some gyaan”. (100 per cent I think when Vicky Kaushal must be rehearsing at home, Katrina might have corrected him. Because Katrina is his biggest teacher in terms of dancing, because for dance moves, definitely Vicky he will get some knowledge).