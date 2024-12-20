Not Ranbir, Vicky Or Hrithik, Choreographer Bosco Martis Likes To Work With THIS Bollywood Star

Bosco Martis graced the Republic Media's Sangam summit on December 20. The ace Bollywood choreographer spoke about his viral hook steps, his experience of working with industry A-listers, nepotism and his journey so far. He also flaunted his moves and took the stage to teach the steps to the audience present in the studio.

Which Bollywood actor does Bosco Martis like to work with the most?

When asked about who his favourite collaborator is, from a long list of actors ranging from Vicky Kaushal to Ranbir Kapoor , the choreographer picked veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan . Elaborating further he added, “The energy that Amitabh Bachchan has is infectious.” He recalled an anecdote of working with the superstar on the song Party Toh Banti Hai from Bhoothnath 2 and remembered how he would willingly stress on rehearsing despite the scorching heat and uncomfortable costumes. He added, “ he was perfecting his steps. Like a child, he was making sure that he got the attention and that he was doing right. His love of the art is fantastic and I love to work with him.”





