Katrina Kaif is basking in the success of her recently released film Merry Christmas. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film also starred Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. The actress, who seems to be in a good mood, made her fans' afternoon merry by hosting an Ask Me Anything session on Thursday, January 18.

During the session, the actress was asked about her favourite thing about being a Punjabi daughter-in-law. Not just this, she was also asked about the best reaction she got for Merry Christmas, and it has a Vicky Kaushal connection.

Katrina Kaif's favourite thing about being a Punjabi daughter-in-law

Taking to Instagram, the actress revealed the perk of being a Punjabi daughter-in-law, which is lots of love and savouring food. She said, "Dher saara pyaar & ghar ka bana hua sarso da saag aur makki ki roti with white makhan. She also added a photo of a delicious delicacy.

( A screengrab from the post | Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

In addition to this, another fan asked about the best reaction she received for Merry Christmas, to this, the actress reacted with a photo of Vicky giving her a tight "jhappi" (hug). The image is from the premiere of the film and wrote, "Jhappi from Hubby," followed by a heart emoticon.

( A screengrab from the post | Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Katrina Kaif opens up about her favourite scene in Merry Christmas

Among the spree of questions, the actress answered another interesting question, this time, related to her film. A fan asked, "Your favourite scenes in Merry Christmas". To this, the actress shared a still from the scene in which Vijay can be seen talking to Pari Maheshwari Sharma aka Annie and wrote, "The scene where Vijay tells Annie a story to comfort her... Every time I see it makes me smile so much," followed by white hearts.

(Screengrab from the posts | Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

The actress also opened up about her experience working with Vijay Sethupathi and said, "Unique, unsual and very liberating. He is extremely comfortable in his own skin, no pretence in front of camera, only honesty."