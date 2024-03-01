Advertisement

Katrina Kaif recently made a shocking revelation about Ranbir Kapoor starrer 2008 film Bachna Ae Haseeno. In an interview with Mid Day, Katrina revealed that she was going to star in Bachna Ae Haseeno. She further added that she was supposed ti feature as Ranbir Kapoor's fourth girlfriend but her character was cut from the movie.

Katrina Kaif was Ranbir Kapoor's fourth girlfriend in Bachna Ae Haseeno?

Speaking to Mid Day, Katrina Kaif made a revealtion about her role in Bachna Ae Haseeno and said, "Bachna Ae Haseeno, I was the fourth girl. That character got cut."

Katrina Kaif file photo | Image: X

The plot revolved around Ranbir Kapoor's character discovering true love in a 'what goes around comes around' fashion after breaking the hearts of three women.

In the film, Minissha Lamba and Bipasha Basu play the women whose hearts Ranbir breaks. Deepika Padukone portrayed the character with whom Ranbir Kapoor fell in love. Ranbir and Deepika were said to have begun dating around that time.

Bachna Ae Haseeno poster | Image: X

While Ranbir and Deepika had only appeared in their debut films prior to the Siddharth Anand directorial venture, Katrina already had hits like Partner, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, and Namastey London under her belt. Katrina claimed that many people had told her she would not succeed in Bollywood. "I have so many memories of people telling me to my face that you will not make it, you cannot succeed," Katrina Kaif said.

About Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor's past relationship

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were once considered the hottest couple in Bollywood. They were already in a steady relationship when they met, only to end it and be with each other. Their fans were ecstatic, and everyone hoped for a happy ending. After falling madly in love, Ranbir and Katrina split up in 2016. Even after their breakup, the couple remains friendly and content in their separate lives.