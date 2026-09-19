Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabelle Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Brother Sunny Kaushal Dating? Turkey Vacay Photos Fuel Rumours

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal shared a great bond and are often seen together celebrating festivals, such as Holi, Diwali and Christmas, together with the family. While it appeared that they are close friends, it seems their relationship has taken a different turn and gone beyond being just friends. It seems the two are dating, and their social media activity hints at it.

Isabelle Kaif and Sunny Kaushal dating?

A Reddit user connected the dots on Instagram and concluded that Isabelle and Sunny are dating. The user shared photos which they shared from an Istanbul vacation, hinting they went together. Sunny shared a carousel post on Friday, and some photos were similar to Isabelle's carousel post uploaded in July.

Sunny has shared the photos of cats which Isabelle shared from her Turkey vacation. Not just this, he is also reading the same book which Isa is reading.

Soon after the post was shared on Reddit, a user commented, “Didi tera devar deewanaaaa 🎶." Another wrote, "Cant be true. He was in a serious relationship with sharvari and she was very much part of all their events." A third user wrote, "If they’re dating, full side eye to Isabelle Kaif who was so friendly with Sharvari." Someone asked, “Wait… wasn’t Sunny dating Sharvari?" A fan wrote, “Why can’t they be on holiday together or read the same book? They are family."

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(A screengrab from the post | Image: Reddit)

Sunny was previously rumoured to be dating Sharvari Wagh. They kept their relationship under wraps, but her attendance at Vicky-Katrina's wedding grabbed everyone's attention. However, last year, other rumours went rife that the duo had parted ways owing to their evolving career

Neither Sunny nor Isabelle has reacted to the dating buzz yet.