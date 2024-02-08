English
Updated January 10th, 2024 at 16:29 IST

Katrina Kaif says box-office number can become a trap, cites 12th Fail as an example

Katrina Kaif headlines the upcoming mystery film Merry Christmas. Ahead of the film's release, the actress opened up about the box office importance.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif | Image:Katrina Kaif/Instagram, Vikrant Massey/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of her film Merry Christmas. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan and will hit the big screens on January 12. Ahead of the release of the film, Katrina opened up about the box office and how much impact the film business has. 

Katrina Kaif talks about 12th Fail’s success at the box office 

In conversation with Film Companion, Katrina opened up about the importance of box office in a film. The actress asserted that the past year has been phenomenal at the box office. She mentioned how action movies like Animal as well as ‘intimate story’ in 12th Fail. 

A file photo of Katrina Kaif | Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram 

Katrina noted, “I think this year is probably one of the best years for me to give this example where we’ve seen high-octane action commercial blockbusters and we’ve seen an intimate story 12th Fail do so well. I think that's all the example we need.” 

Katrina Kaif on pay-parity in Bollywood 

In the same conversation, the actress was asked to weigh in on the prevailing pay disparity debate. She was asked if pay disparity still exists or if the situation has changed over the years. The Bang Bang actress said, “No. That's the only simple answer to that. In a word. And I think that's a that's a really tricky topic. Because I have heard it being said that 'look at the top 10 openings of male-led films, and look at the top 10 openings of just female-led films’. And more often than not, there's a big disparity in the numbers.”

She further explained that it could be a ‘tricky debate’ as some people believe since male-led films bring better box office business they should be paid more. She concluded by saying, “I personally think that it would be incredible to see a little more equality.” 

Published January 10th, 2024 at 16:29 IST

