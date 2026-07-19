Katrina Kaif Shares Inside Glimpse From 'Best Birthday' Celebration With Son Vihaan And Husband Vicky Kaushal
Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from her birthday celebration. The post features a glimpse of her son, Vihaan Kaushal and also her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Katrina Kaif celebrated her 43rd birthday on July 16. Days after the bash, the actress took to her Instagram account to share photos from the birthday celebrations, which seemed to be a quiet and intimate affair. In a carousel post, the new mom shared candid photos from her special day, along with images of her son and husband.
Katrina shared the post with the caption, “Forever looking up in gratitude at the most precious blessing that You are 🧡 Best Birthday. Your not too bad either ……” This marks Katrina's first birthday after welcoming son, Vihaan, with Vicky Kaushal. In the post, she added a candid photo of herself playing with the infant.
In the next slides, she added photos of herself enjoying her day. The actress wore a peach-coloured dress for the day out. She kept her tresses open and did not add any accessories to keep the look minimal. In another slide, Katrina added a photo with Vicky Kaushal. Seemingly clicked after the birthday celebration, the couple was seen lounging in casual outfits. Fans and followers of the actress took to the comment section to shower praises on Katrina.
Vicky Kaushal's adorable birthday post for Katrina
On July 16, Vicky Kaushal shared a heartfelt photo with Katrina Kaif while penning a birthday wish for her. The photo featured actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif sharing a warm hug during a birthday celebration. While sharing a beautiful snap, the Uri actor wrote, "Jaan Ka Janamdin."
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Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been basking in their new roles as parents, having welcomed their first child, son Vihaan, on November 7, 2025. The couple announced the arrival of their "bundle of joy" through a heartfelt social media post and later revealed their son's name in January through a joint update featuring a glimpse of the newborn's tiny hand.
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