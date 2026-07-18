The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 2: Christopher Nolan's Epic Nears ₹40 Crore Mark In India

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 2: Christopher Nolan's directorial The Odyssey is performing very well in India. The advance booking opened a month before the film's big screen debut on July 17. The hype around the movie hit its peak over the first weekend and the initial footfalls have been very encouraging here, despite The Odyssey getting mixed reviews from fans and backlash erupting over its casting and pacing.

The movie became Christopher Nolan's biggest opener in India, as it earned ₹17.40 crore on Friday (July 17). On day 2, the biz witnessed a significant boost, taking the collection closer to the ₹40 crore mark.

The Odyssey biz jumps on day 2 at box office

On Saturday (July 18), The Odyssey collected ₹22 crore, with overall occupancy at over 54%. In 2 days, the gross collection of the film in India is ₹47.03 crore and the nett biz is ₹39.40 crore. The Sunday figures are expected to higher still, and the weekend biz in India could be touching ₹70 crore nett. On the second day, the English version contributed ₹17.75 crore, with the occupancy standing at an impressive 86% from over 4500 shows here.

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Matt Daomn plays Odysseus in The Odyssey | Image: X

What is The Odyssey about?

The Odyssey is an ancient Greek epic poem attributed to Homer that follows the hero Odysseus, King of Ithaca, on his grueling 10-year journey home after the Trojan War. While he faces deadly monsters and angry gods at sea, his family at home must fight off a horde of aggressive suitors. The Odyssey is made on a reported budget of $250 million, with an additional marketing cost of $125 million, pushing the cost of making the epic to $375 million.