Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Loved Up Moments From Karishma Kohli-Mikhail Yawalkar's Wedding Are Unmissable | Viral Photos

Filmmaker Karishma Kohli and actor Mikhail Yawalkar had the wedding of their dreams in March. Fresh photos and videos from their nuptials have now surfaced on social media, showing guests Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif stealing the spotlight from the bride and groom on their wedding day.

Vicky and Katrina attended a wedding in March | Image: Instagram

Katrina, who attended the wedding from the bride's side, turned bridesmaid in a pink coloured gown. Other celebs in attendance besides the Ek Tha Tiger actress and her husband Vicky, were Sunny Kaushal, his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh and Isabelle Kaif. From the looks of it, VicKat and others had a blast at Karishma and Mikhail's wedding.

Isabelle and Sharvari also attended Karishma's wedding | Image: X

Katrina Kaif looked gorgeous in a pastel pink gown with a floral design. Meanwhile, Vicky looked dapper in a black three-piece suit. One of the photos shows Katrina flaunting her love for Vicky as she got their initials VK as the mehendi design on her arm. The candid image captured a beautiful moment between the couple as they smiled wide.

VicKat pose at a wedding | Image: Vogue

In one of the pictures, Kat and Isabelle were seen posing as Karishma's bridesmaids in a happy moment. One lovely image shows her hugging the bride as Vicky looks on from behind. The Chhaava actor also shared a moment Karishma on the dance floor. The latter couldn't help but blush. Sharvari stunned in a printed green off-shoulder dress and paired it with funky sneakers. Sunny and Vicky also posed with the newly married couple. Surely, the images scream love and joy. The starry presence of Bollywood celebs certainly made Karishma's day a whole lot fun and memorable.

Vicky and Katrina with bride Karishma Kohli | Image: X