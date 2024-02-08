Advertisement

Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh have officially announced their film tentatively titled VD18. On Sunday, they shared glimpses from the muhurat puja ceremony, held in Mumbai, on social media. Helmed by A. Kaleeswaran, the film marks the Bollywood debut of Keerthy. Speaking of which, the actress has also shared a video on her social media handle with a heartfelt message.

Keerthy Suresh's message on making Bollywood debut

Taking to her X handle, Keerthy shared her excitement regarding the film and revealed that it is very close to her heart. She further manifested that the film is going to be "very special" as she is working with her family and friends. She requested her fans to shower blessings on the project. For the unversed, the film is being presented by Atlee and his wife Priya Atlee is one of the producers.

The video shows the team of VD 18 attending the ceremony. Varun donned a Periwinkle shirt as he walked into the venue and later changed into ethnic wear as he participated in the ceremony. The actor was joined by Keerthy during the puja ceremony. Atlee, Priya, and Wamiqa Gabbi were also present at the event.

"Please shower your blessings and good wishes on this project that's very close to my heart. This one is going to be very special working with my friends, like family," read the caption.

More about VD 18

Last month, Varun announced the wrap-up of the Kerala schedule of VD 18, dropping beautiful glimpses on his Instagram handle. The makers are expected to announce the title soon. The film is presented by Jio Studios, and the ‘Jawan’ director Atlee in association with A for Apple Studios & Cine1 Studios. It is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande.