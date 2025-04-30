Thudarum Box Office Collection Day 6: Mohanlal Starrer Set To Cross ₹50 Crore Mark In India With Massive Biz On Labour Day

Thudarum Box Office Day 6: Mohanlal starrer crime thriller Thudarum is performing well at the box office. The movie, which is being hailed as the "next Drishyam", has already grossed ₹100 crore and more at the worldwide box office in just six days of its release. Domestically, too, Thudarum is already the second biggest Malayalam grosser, only behind Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan. It is now nearing the ₹50 crore mark in India and will certainly surpass it on Thursday as its first week winds up.

Thudarum box office collection so far

Banking on the positive word of mouth, Thudarum has maintained a strong grip at the box office. Since there are no movies in Kerala opposing it, it's a one-horse race for this Mohanlal starrer. The performance of the film over the weekdays as been tremendous, with single-day biz not falling below the ₹6 crore mark.

Mohanlal in a still from Thudarum | Image: YouTube screengrab

On Monday, the film collected ₹7.15 crore, followed by ₹6.5 crore on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the thriller minted ₹6.25 crore, taking its total biz in India in six days to ₹44.25 crore.

Mohanlal celebrates back-to-back hits

Mohanlal posted about the film's commercial success on X, writing, "Thrilled to share that #Thudarum has crossed ₹100 crore at the worldwide box office! Celebrate the moment with #Kondattam – the Thudarum promo song (sic)."