Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Govinda And Kiara Advani: Celebs You Didn't Know Are Nepo Kids And Their Filmy Connect

Nepotism has always been a big debate in the Hindi film industry. Several bigwigs and industry insiders have condemned the practice of filmmakers launching starkids whose parents or family are associated with the film fraternity. The debate has especially come to light after the launch of Gen-Z starkids like Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Junaid Khan, Alizeh Agnihotri, Rasha Thadani and Veer Pahariy, among others.

However, there are older Bollywood stars whose nepotistic connections in the industry remain lesser known. Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ranveer Singh and Govinda are among the stars who have insider connections in Bollywood.

Ranveer Singh

Most fans of Bollywood consider Ranveer Singh to be an 'outsider' in Bollywood. However, the actor is the son of Anju Bhavnani, who is the cousin of Sunita Kapoor, the mother of actress Sonam Kapoor and wife of Anil Kapoor. His grandmother, Chand Burke, was one of the most popular supporting actresses in Hindi and Punjabi films in the 1950s.

Kiara Advani

While it is known that the mom-to-be, Kiara Advani, hails from an influential family, her connection in the film industry is not popularly known. At a chat show, the actress admitted that her family is good friends with Juhi Chawla. Additionally, the late actor Ashok Kumar is the step-great-grandfather of Kiara Advani. The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress is also the grand niece of actor Saeed Jaffrey.

Vicky Kaushal

While most Vicky Kaushal fans might know this, the Chaavaa actor's father, Sham Kaushal, is a stunt director in Bollywood. He has worked as an action director in films such as Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013), PK (2014), Padmaavat (2018), Sanju (2018), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and Simmba (2018). However, Vicky Kaushal has maintained that he has not helped him bag any role in the industry, and he has made it on his own merit.

Yami Gautam

The actress is also considered an ‘outsider’ in the industry. The actress made her debut in Vicky Donor opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Her father, Mukesh Gautam, is a famous director and producer in the Punjabi film industry. Her sister is also a well-known face in the Punjabi film industry.

Govinda