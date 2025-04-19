Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: 'Lawyers' Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan Take On 'Jaat' Sunny Deol

Updated April 19th 2025, 23:42 IST
Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday starrer courtroom drama is performing well at the ticket window after its release on Good Friday. The opening day biz nearly touched the ₹8 crore mark, but on its second day, the numbers witnessed a decent boost, indicating figures will rise further on Sunday.
The word of mouth for Kesari 2 has been positive and will help in raising the collection. As the biz for the courtroom drama got a boost, Sunny Deol's Jaat suffered.
Kesari 2 collected ₹7.75 crore on its opening day. The numbers rose to ₹9.5 crore on Saturday, according to early estimates from Sacnilk. The rise was around 22.5%. The occupany of the film remained higher throughout the day when compared with Friday. Kesari 2 is expected to do well in its opening weekend with a further boost in its collection on day 3.
So far, the film has minted ₹17.25 crore. Kesari 2 has also managed to slightly affect the biz of Jaat, which has earned ₹69.40 crore in 10 days.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted about the box office performance of Kesari 2 on its opening day and pointed out some notable facts. Compared to the opening day business of Akshay Kumar's recent "content-driven" films - Mission Raniganj (₹2.80 crore), Sarfira (₹2.50 crore) and Khel Khel Mein (₹5.23 crore) - Kesari Chapter 2 has fared significantly better on Day 1.
It's also worth noting that the film has had a fairly limited release. It opened in approximately 1,000 cinemas across India, with the release strategy focusing on multiplexes and premium single screens.
Published April 19th 2025, 23:42 IST