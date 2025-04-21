Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar Starrer Holds Better Than Sky Force On 1st Monday, Earns ₹34 Crore

Updated April 21st 2025, 23:37 IST
Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday starrer courtroom drama is performing well at the box office after its release over the Good Friday and Easter weekend. All eyes were on how the film would hold up on its first Monday and whether or not it would do steady business in its first week.
Keasri 2 minted close to ₹5 crore on its first Monday, according to early estimates from Sacnilk. The numbers witnessed a drop of over 60%, which was expected, but it seems like the good word of mouth is working in its favour.
While the film collected close to ₹30 crore in its first weekend, the numbers on Monday (April 21) were ₹4.50 crore. The drop of ₹62 percent in the biz on a working day is good and Kesari 2 may put up steady numbers as the days go by.
The total collection of the film in 4 days is slightly over ₹34 crore. It may touch the ₹50 crore mark before the second weekend starts. While the occupancy remained 7.45% for the morning shows, it doubled during the evening, a good sign for trade, given Kesari 2 has seen a limited release in just over 1000 screens in multiplexes and premium single screens.
Akshay's Sky Force released earlier this year during the Independence Day weekend. While the numbers put up by the rescue film, also starring Veer Pahariya, were much more than Kesari 2, the Monday drop witnessed by the former was over ₹75%. This means that Kesari 2 is holding better during the week when compared with Sky Force.
The total biz of Sky Force in India was ₹112.75 crore in India. It will be interesting to see if Kesari 2 can do better numbers than this.
Published April 21st 2025, 23:37 IST