Aamir Khan Praises PM Modi's WAVES Initiative: Don't Remember Any Government Thinking About Entertainment Industry

India will host the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) for the first time from May 1-4. The event will be a global platform for creative talents, fostering collaborations and showcasing India's potential as a hub for world-class content creation. Aamir Khan is part of the advisory board, consisting of popular Indian film industry names like Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Ranbir Kapoor , Deepika Padukone , Amitabh Bachchan , Anupam Kher and many others.

Aamir praised the Modi government for prioritising the media and entertainment industry through WAVES. "The vision for WAVES is to, in time, for India to become a leader in entertainment, like cinema, gaming and films and more fields. It's a great initiative by the government of India. It's very ambitious and I think it's an important start. In my career of 35 years, I don't remember any government thinking about the media and entertainment industry. I don't know as a powerhouse or not, but even just thinking about the entertainment industry and wanting to do something in that space," Aamir said.

Aamir Khan is a member of the WAVES advisory board | Image: X

"That's a great start to begin with. The vision is to become the world leaders eventually. It is certainly a challenge. But there is no harm in attempting to do that. From the point of view of stories, the Indian culture has the most stories to offer to the world. There are lakhs of stories. From a creative perspective, we are well-positioned. We have the material to be the storytellers of the world. What we need to work on is strengthening our own industry, nationally, locally and regionally. The stronger we get locally and regionally, more potential we have to invite people from the world," he added.

"For the first few years, WAVES can look for talent in India and throw that up. That is exciting for me. When that happens, it goes across borders. We should focus on what's here first," he concluded.